Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

How will schools benefit from the Build Back Better Act?

The Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the legislation offers $454 billion in funding for schools and the labor force.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After clearing the House, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act is up for a vote in the Senate. The social policy and climate change legislation could help address issues plaguing our nation’s school system including personnel shortages.

Nikki Beam, a nurse in New Orleans, said she became increasingly frustrated having to pick her six-year-old daughter up from school every day.

“I was literally leaving work in a gap that the doctors had if there was one,” she said.

Beam said she had to transfer her daughter to a new school because she said there was a bus driver shortage.

“I was like do I keep going to my boss, like ‘hey I don’t have a way for my child to get home because one bus isn’t running,’” said Beam.

Across the country in addition to a teacher shortage, schools are struggling to fill open positions from cafeteria workers to bus drivers.

A survey from the National Association for Pupil Transportation found 51% of school districts classify their bus shortage as “severe.”

The House Education and Labor Committee is hoping to fix some of these issues with its portion of the Build Back Better Act which the committee says calls for just over $454 billion in proposed funding.

The dollar amount breakdown of the committee’s portion of the $1.75 trillion dollar Build Back Better Act includes:

  • $380 billion for childcare and universal preschool
  • $1 billion for Older Americans Act
  • 20 billion each for higher education, efforts to help workers secure good jobs, and the civilian climate corps
  • $10 billion for child hunger

“This allows people to go to work,” said Education and Labor Committee Chairman Congressman Bobby Scott.

Scott said the largest dollar amount of the committee’s portion $380 billion will not only help make childcare more affordable but prepare three- and four-year-olds for school.

“Pre-K has been shown to be a very valuable part of your educational experience,” said Scott.

Scott said funding for job training could help with addressing the bus driver and other shortages in the nation’s workforce.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred
Wilmington police confirm shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
New Hanover County Board of Education
UPDATE: NHC Board of Education votes to make masks optional in schools, elects new officers
A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a...
Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancée
Crews respond to fire in Ogden.
Crews respond to fire in Ogden

Latest News

Bladen County Commission elected new leadership at the start of its meeting Monday night
Bladen, Pender County Commissions welcome new leadership, Columbus County opts to keep same leaders
Several incumbent office-holders wasted little time signing up to run for reelection as the...
First day of candidate filing for 2022 elections brings out incumbents, challengers
The temporary suspension came while judges considered whether to block the use of district...
N.C. court reverses decision, reopens candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House
Brunswick County commissioners voted unanimously to retain Randy Thompson as the chairman...
Brunswick County Commission re-elects officers with unanimous vote
The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo