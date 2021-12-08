Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tapering rain before a dry & cool Thursday

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello friends! Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with tapering rain as a low pressure system focuses soaking showers and chilly temperatures over the Cape Fear Region through the evening.

As skies clear and temperatures duck down deeper into the 30s overnight, frost appears probable by Thursday morning - and this is as cold as your First Alert Forecast gets in the longer range. Expect readings to rebound toward a seasonable 60 Thursday afternoon and balmy 70s for Friday and Saturday. A transient front could squeeze a quick shower and put another dent in the drought this weekend.

Catch the details your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

