Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: raw Wednesday, warmer weekend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a raw Wednesday as a low pressure system focuses soaking showers and chilly temperatures over the Cape Fear Region. Beneficial rain should tally to several tenths of an inch before tapering by sunset and, as north breezes flow under the gray clouds, expect temperatures to hover in the 50s for most hours of the day.

As skies clear and temperatures duck down deeper into the 30s Wednesday night, frost appears probable by Thursday morning - and this is as cold as your First Alert Forecast gets in the longer range. Expect readings to rebound toward a seasonable 60 Thursday afternoon and balmy 70s for Friday and Saturday. A transient front could squeeze a quick shower and put another ding in the drought this weekend.

Catch the details your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred
Wilmington police confirm shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood
New Hanover County Board of Education
UPDATE: NHC Board of Education votes to make masks optional in schools, elects new officers
Crews respond to fire in Ogden.
Crews respond to fire in Ogden
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 7, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: clouds and colder air arrive, rain coming soon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 7, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: wintry air returns, needed rain probable
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 7, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 7, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Dec. 6, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: a colder and cloudier pattern ahead, much needed rain coming