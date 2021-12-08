Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CCSO: Driver speeds through checking station, leads law enforcement on chase

Shawn Murchison
Shawn Murchison(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is accused of the speeding through a checking station before leading law enforcement on a chase which ended in a crash last week.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. deputies were conducting a checking station at the intersection of James B. White Highway North and Old Lumberton Road in Whiteville on Dec. 3 when a white Crown Victoria driven by Shawn Jarman Murchison failed to stop.

Law enforcement then began to pursue the car.

“The Crown Victoria driver traveled speeds in excess of 115 mph in the city limits of Whiteville,” a news release states. “The driver drove erratically in the turn lane, passing other motorists. This continued until he struck a Jeep Renegade near Tint Wizard on JK Powell Boulevard in Whiteville. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and wrecked in a ditch.”

Officials say that Murchison, 33, and a juvenile in his vehicle were not hurt in the wreck.

A handgun reportedly was located inside the vehicle.

Murchison was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Felony Flee to Elude Speeding
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Driving While License Revoked Reckless
  • Driving to Endanger
  • Injury to Personal Property
  • Failure to Stop at a Red Light
  • Driving Left of Center
  • Driving Without Insurance
  • Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred
Wilmington police confirm shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
New Hanover County Board of Education
UPDATE: NHC Board of Education votes to make masks optional in schools, elects new officers
A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a...
Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancée
Crews respond to fire in Ogden.
Crews respond to fire in Ogden

Latest News

The Town of Surf City will hold a public meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to discuss the design of...
Surf City seeks public input on design of new skatepark
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 8%
Daon McCray was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged...
Shallotte man accused of firing gun at home
A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a...
Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancée