CCSO: Driver speeds through checking station, leads law enforcement on chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is accused of the speeding through a checking station before leading law enforcement on a chase which ended in a crash last week.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. deputies were conducting a checking station at the intersection of James B. White Highway North and Old Lumberton Road in Whiteville on Dec. 3 when a white Crown Victoria driven by Shawn Jarman Murchison failed to stop.

Law enforcement then began to pursue the car.

“The Crown Victoria driver traveled speeds in excess of 115 mph in the city limits of Whiteville,” a news release states. “The driver drove erratically in the turn lane, passing other motorists. This continued until he struck a Jeep Renegade near Tint Wizard on JK Powell Boulevard in Whiteville. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and wrecked in a ditch.”

Officials say that Murchison, 33, and a juvenile in his vehicle were not hurt in the wreck.

A handgun reportedly was located inside the vehicle.

Murchison was taken into custody and charged with:

Felony Flee to Elude Speeding

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Driving While License Revoked Reckless

Driving to Endanger

Injury to Personal Property

Failure to Stop at a Red Light

Driving Left of Center

Driving Without Insurance

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

