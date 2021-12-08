Cape Fear Foodie: Soups and Sandwiches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the weather starts to cool, out come the sweatshirts, jeans, boots, hats and any other variety of clothing to stay warm. But when it comes to warmth on the inside, soup is always key. So that got me thinking about a place I could grab a bowl and a sandwich. That menu combo is typical lunch fare for any number of chain restaurants, but can be a bit trickier locally.

However, the change in weather coincided perfectly with the recent opening of a new sandwich and soup shop in downtown Wilmington.

And if you haven’t been to The Kitchen Sink, it’s about time you stopped by.

It is a cute and quaint spot located where Foxes Boxes used to be in the Brooklyn Arts District, and the culmination of a 6-year-long dream for the Mitchells.

They have carefully curated the menu based on a mix of new creations and items they love.

Even better, most of what they serve is made in-house, from freshly baked breads to a variety of soups.

The Cheese Rollups, American cheese rolled into white bread and deep fried with a side of Tomato Basil Bisque. (WECT)

For starters, give the Cheese Rollups a try. A fresh take on a grilled cheese sandwich, the rollups are crustless pieces of white bread, pressed flat, rolled with American cheese and deep fried. Plus you get a cup of the Tomato Basil Bisque to dip them in. It’s comfort food personified and each bite brings a smile to your face.

As for the sandwiches, long-time fans of the now-defunct South College Deli will immediately notice one menu item. The Beef on Weck sandwich boasts tender slices of roast beef, on a beautiful homemade weck roll. Plus you can lather on creamy or traditional horseradish with a cup of au jus for dipping.

A staple of Buffalo, New York, this roast beef sandwich with homemade weck roll has been a favorite in Wilmington for years. (WECT)

This sandwich isn’t a copy cat of South College Deli’s, nor do the Mitchells have a connection to Buffalo, New York (the home of the sandwich). They say it’s just something they have liked for a long time and wanted to include on the menu. Thank goodness, they did.

Also try the “La La Love” Lavender Chicken Salad sandwich.

Marinated lavender chicken salad with pine nuts and grapes, served on a croissant roll. (WECT)

The hint of lavender gives this an entirely different flavor than your typical chicken salad, plus the inclusion of pine nuts and grapes give an added crunch and crispiness. It’s a lighter sandwich and perfect for pairing with one of The Kitchen Sink’s soups.

And here is where this place really shines. You can get a cup or bread bowl, or opt for the the flight of soups. Having seen countless pictures of the soup flights on social media, I had to try it.

Your choice of four homemade soups, each with a different flavor profile, and perfectly ready for your social media. (WECT)

The White Chicken Chili was just right and not too spicy. The Hearty Vegetable was just that, loaded with veggies. The Tomato Basil Bisque is smooth and creamy and a real treat with the aforementioned Cheese Rollups. But my favorite of the bunch was the Andouille, Turkey, Bean and Kale soup, it reminded me of an Italian Zuppa Toscana (a la Olive Garden), and I could have eaten a gallon of it.

There is also a selection of gazpachos on the menu along with a number of salads.

Put it all together, and The Kitchen Sink is a real winner for lunch. And there’s even word that operations could expand into the evening in the near future. But for now give them a try, especially as those cold days return and only a sandwich and soup can hit the spot.

IF YOU GO:

The Kitchen Sink is located at 622 N 4th St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Do you recommend a restaurant? Or know of a best kept secret that you want the rest of the Cape Fear to know about? Shoot me an email at corey.preece@gray.tv and I would love to feature your selection. Cheers!

