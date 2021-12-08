Senior Connect
Arrest made in Pender Co. armed robbery

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Russell James May was arrested and charged...
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Russell James May was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, one count of possession of stolen property and two counts of kidnapping.(Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Sneads Ferry man has been arrested in connection to armed robberies in Pender and Onslow counties.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Russell James May was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, one count of possession of stolen property and two counts of kidnapping.

May is accused of robbing at the K Spot Dispensary in Hampstead at gunpoint on Dec. 3, and the Subway restaurant located in Sneads Ferry on Nov. 26.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonsville Police Department cooperated in the arrest.

