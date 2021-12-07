Senior Connect
Wilmington police confirm shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood

Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred
Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD confirmed a shooting happened close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.

Police are on the site where a witness reported seeing a person being shot; however, police have not confirmed if anyone was shot.

No children were physically injured during this shooting, police said.

The WECT crew is on the scene where they saw police officers hugging some kids. The crew also talked to a neighbor who was outside at the time and who said he heard 3-4 shots then screaming.

A report of shots fired showed up on NHC911Gunfire at 5:23 p.m. in the 4900 block of Holly Tree Road.

Wilmington police said details of the shooting are limited at this time but this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

