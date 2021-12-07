Senior Connect
UNCW to hold 2021 graduation ceremonies on Dec. 11

Approximately 1,130 students are expected to take part in UNCW’s fall commencement ceremonies...
Approximately 1,130 students are expected to take part in UNCW’s fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 11.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 1,130 students are expected to take part in UNCW’s fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 11.

All three ceremonies will take place at Trask Coliseum: the Cameron School of Business and the Watson College of Education at 9 a.m.; College of Arts and Sciences at 1 p.m.; and the College of Health and Human Services at 5 p.m.

The ceremonies also will be livestreamed through the UNCW homepage and the Ceremony Livestream page.

Parking for graduates and guests during the commencement ceremonies will be available in Lot K, adjacent to Trask Coliseum. Guests with a state-issued disability placard are encouraged to park in Lot K at Wagoner Drive. Those without a state-issued disability placard can drop family members off in front of Trask Coliseum before finding a parking space.

A map of all of the parking locations on campus can be found here.

For more information on graduation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

