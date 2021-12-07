Senior Connect
Two more sexual assaults reported on UNCW campus

UNCW Police say the overall numbers of sexual assaults are not unusual for a given school year,...
UNCW Police say the overall numbers of sexual assaults are not unusual for a given school year, but they have seen an unusual spike in cases in a short amount of time.
By Ann McAdams
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two more sexual assaults have been reported on the campus of UNCW. This comes on the heels of five other sexual assaults reported earlier this fall, which left some students on edge.

Both of the newer cases remain under investigation. One happened on Halloween in Terrapin Hall. Another was reported in the Cornerstone Hall dorm. That victim said she was assaulted in October, but did not report the crime until November 5.

Regarding the 5 assaults WECT previously reported on in October, several of those cases have been resolved.

One case ended with the arrest of a student accused of groping another student without her consent. He is facing a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but was never accused of rape. Another case was closed after a victim decided not to pursue criminal charges, and investigators closed a third sexual assault case after determining a crime had not occurred.

While this is an unusually high number of sexual assaults to be reported in a short amount of time, it’s not entirely out of the ordinary in terms of overall numbers. There were nine reported sex assaults on the UNCW campus back in 2020, even though students spent a lot of the year at home due to COVID. Back in 2018, 19 sexual assaults were reported on campus.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

