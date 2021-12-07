Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

People gather to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day

December 7, 2021 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day
December 7, 2021 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day(AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People gathered at the Community Arts Center on S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington Tuesday to commemorate the 80-year anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.

Neighbors, city and county leaders were on hand today to remember those who died.

There were at least 26 people from the Wilmington area either living near or on duty at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. However, there are no known survivors of Pearl Harbor still living in the area today.

Today’s commemoration was a part of “Wartime Wilmington Week,” a series of events honoring the Port City’s contributions to the wartime effort.

The event also included a celebration of the 80th birthday of the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

It is not known if the building was officially opened on Pearl Harbor Day, but it was under construction in December of 1941, so a celebration is held to recognize the year it opened.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Ange
UPDATE: Man accused in deadly apartment crash makes first court appearance
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades

Latest News

There is a new piece of equipment in place to help keep families safe in a growing community.
Leland Fire and Rescue dedicates newest addition, Engine 51
A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a...
Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancee
The Carolina Beach Town Council approved year-round paid parking during its meeting Tuesday.
Carolina Beach parking decision comes under fire from residents
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver