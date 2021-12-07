People gather to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People gathered at the Community Arts Center on S. 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington Tuesday to commemorate the 80-year anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day.

Neighbors, city and county leaders were on hand today to remember those who died.

There were at least 26 people from the Wilmington area either living near or on duty at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. However, there are no known survivors of Pearl Harbor still living in the area today.

Today’s commemoration was a part of “Wartime Wilmington Week,” a series of events honoring the Port City’s contributions to the wartime effort.

The event also included a celebration of the 80th birthday of the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

It is not known if the building was officially opened on Pearl Harbor Day, but it was under construction in December of 1941, so a celebration is held to recognize the year it opened.

