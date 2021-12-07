Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC Board of Education revisits mask mandate

New Hanover County Board of Education
New Hanover County Board of Education(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Education members will revisit the indoor mask mandate for schools at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Schools in New Hanover County are among very few that still require students and staff to wear masks indoors.

Previous meetings about masks have led to some rowdy scenes with the public before and during the meetings.

At the meeting board members will also elect a new chair and vice chair for the upcoming year.

Another issue parents and staff are expected to address with members of the board tonight is the need for higher wages for staff.

With many New Hanover County schools facing staffing shortages, parents and staff are frustrated that current salaries are not enough to keep non-licensed staff from leaving.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Ange
UPDATE: Man accused in deadly apartment crash makes first court appearance
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades

Latest News

There is a new piece of equipment in place to help keep families safe in a growing community.
Leland Fire and Rescue dedicates newest addition, Engine 51
A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a...
Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancee
The Carolina Beach Town Council approved year-round paid parking during its meeting Tuesday.
Carolina Beach parking decision comes under fire from residents
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
December 7, 2021 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day
People gather to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day