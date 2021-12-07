NHC Board of Education revisits mask mandate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Education members will revisit the indoor mask mandate for schools at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Schools in New Hanover County are among very few that still require students and staff to wear masks indoors.

Previous meetings about masks have led to some rowdy scenes with the public before and during the meetings.

At the meeting board members will also elect a new chair and vice chair for the upcoming year.

Another issue parents and staff are expected to address with members of the board tonight is the need for higher wages for staff.

With many New Hanover County schools facing staffing shortages, parents and staff are frustrated that current salaries are not enough to keep non-licensed staff from leaving.

