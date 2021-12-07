N.C. court reverses decision, reopens candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An NC appeals court has reopened candidate filing for U.S. House and state legislative seats after previously suspending filing on Monday.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday morning issued an order temporarily suspending candidate filing for all U.S House of Representatives, N.C. Senate, and N.C. House contests.

A three-judge panel of the intermediate level appeals court issued a ruling on Monday morning telling officials not to begin accepting candidates for those seats due to pending redistricting litigation that alleges the maps are illegal partisan gerrymanders.

But lawyers for the GOP legislators who helped draw the maps asked the entire 15-judge Court of Appeals to get involved. A majority of those judges agreed late Monday.

Now, candidate filing will resume Tuesday for U.S. House, N.C. Senate and N.C. House.

Filing will continue for all other contests as scheduled.

Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, and ends at noon on Friday, Dec. 17.

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

WBTV reached out to the Mecklenburg Board of Elections. The board says they do not have a statement on this as they are just awaiting word from the court on when filing can proceed.

NCSBE officials say they will provide new information as it becomes available.

Late Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein asked the State Supreme Court to step in and quickly hear the case, saying a delay in hearing the case “could cause substantial harm” if elections are allowed to go forward using the current maps Gov. Cooper and AG Josh Stein filed an amicus brief.

