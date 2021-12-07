Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Ange
UPDATE: Man accused in deadly apartment crash makes first court appearance
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
There is a new piece of equipment in place to help keep families safe in a growing community.
Leland Fire and Rescue dedicates newest addition, Engine 51
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in this file photo. Putin...
Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Defense rests at Jussie Smollett’s trial
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps