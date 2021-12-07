Leland Fire and Rescue dedicates newest addition, Engine 51

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - There is a new piece of equipment in place to help keep families safe in a growing community.

Leland Fire and Rescue members dedicated their new fire truck, Engine 51, Tuesday morning. People had the chance to come out to the fire station on Village Road to see the new truck that will serve their community. Despite it being a chilly Tuesday morning, the fire chief says he was surprised and pleased with the turnout.

“This is their fire engine. It belongs to them,” said Chief Chris Langlois. “One of the things we value a lot here is the trust of the community in us. That involves communicating with them, being transparent and letting them see what their hard-earned tax money has gone to pay for.”

It was designed by the firefighters to be as efficient as possible with hoses in easy reach. Langlois says the efficient design is key when it comes to responding to fires and saving lives.

“Time is our enemy and efficiency is the solution to that when we show up to a fire,” said Langlois. “One of the statistics I mentioned was that a victim in a fire has a 72 chance of surviving if we can get to them within four minutes of arriving at the fire.”

The truck has actually been in service for about a month. The “push-in” ceremony is a long-standing tradition dating back to when crews worked on horse-drawn steam engines.

“The horses couldn’t back the steam engine into the station, so the firefighters would disconnect the horses and actually push the engine back into the station,” said Langlois. “Fire departments across the country, when you get a new piece of apparatus, you’ll do a push-in ceremony as part of that tradition to dedicate the engine.”

