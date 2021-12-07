WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we will concentrate on several body parts. We’ll have exercise for your abs, upper body, glutes, and hamstrings.

Bridge leg lifts

- lay on your back with your hands at your sides

- one leg is bent, with heels on the ground, toes pointed toward the ceiling

- the other leg is straight out with foot flexed

- lift your glutes off the ground and keep them raised in the air

- lift your straight leg up high then back down

- complete the assigned reps and switch legs

Scissor abs

- lay on your back with hand under your lower back

- extend your legs straight out

- scissor legs by bringing them together and crossing your feet

- while scissoring you legs move up toward the ceiling and back down

- each time you cross your feet counts as a repetition

- to make this more challenging and out more emphasis on your core, raise your head off the ground

Staggered push ups

- get into push up position

- place one arm in line with your shoulder

- place the other arm further out

- go down into a push up

- for the modified version get on your knees and cross your feet

- do the assigned reps for the day and switch staggered arm

Get Fit with 6: December challenge (Source: WECT)

