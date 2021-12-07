Get Fit With 6: December challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we will concentrate on several body parts. We’ll have exercise for your abs, upper body, glutes, and hamstrings.
Bridge leg lifts
- lay on your back with your hands at your sides
- one leg is bent, with heels on the ground, toes pointed toward the ceiling
- the other leg is straight out with foot flexed
- lift your glutes off the ground and keep them raised in the air
- lift your straight leg up high then back down
- complete the assigned reps and switch legs
Scissor abs
- lay on your back with hand under your lower back
- extend your legs straight out
- scissor legs by bringing them together and crossing your feet
- while scissoring you legs move up toward the ceiling and back down
- each time you cross your feet counts as a repetition
- to make this more challenging and out more emphasis on your core, raise your head off the ground
Staggered push ups
- get into push up position
- place one arm in line with your shoulder
- place the other arm further out
- go down into a push up
- for the modified version get on your knees and cross your feet
- do the assigned reps for the day and switch staggered arm
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.