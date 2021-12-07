First day of candidate filing for 2022 elections brings out incumbents, challengers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several incumbents wasted no time on Monday, filing for reelection in the minutes and hours after county elections boards allowed candidates to sign up for the 2022 races.

In New Hanover County, Sheriff Ed McMahon filed to run for a fourth full term as the county’s top law enforcement officer. McMahon, who was appointed in 2009 to replace former Sheriff Sid Causey, ran unopposed in 2018. But he will have at least one challenger in 2022, as Kelvin Hargrove, who retired after nearly 30 years of service in the Wilmington Police Department, also filed for the office. Since both men filed as democrats, McMahon will have at least one challenger in the March 8 primary.

Incumbents Nelson Beaulieu and Judy Justice filed to run for reelection to the New Hanover County Board of Education. Two challengers, Melissa Mason and Dorian Cromartie, also filed to run for school board on the first day.

One of the two incumbent New Hanover County Commissioners whose terms end in 2022, Rob Zapple, filed Monday to run for reelection. Former Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce also filed to run for the open commissioner seats. Also filing on the first day was Jan Kennedy, incumbent Clerk of Superior Court in New Hanover County.

In Brunswick County, incumbent county commissioners Randy Thompson and Marty Cooke filed to run for reelection on Monday. Art Dornfield also filed to run as a challenger to Cooke in the District 2 GOP primary in March.

You can click on the link to your local county’s Board of Elections for an updated list of the candidate filings once they are posted:

The North Carolina State Board of Elections also posts an updated candidate list for congressional, legislative, judicial and local offices. Click here for a link to the NCSBE website where you can check those lists.

