First Alert Forecast: wintry air returns, needed rain probable

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After six straight days with high temperatures near and over of 70, wintry air will return to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Brace for much cooler 50s with clouds, stray or spotty showers, and nippy northerly winds.

Tuesday night and Wednesday have higher odds for rain and a few drought-denting tenths of an inch are probable. So, keep an umbrella handy - and that heavy coat, too, as temperatures struggle through the 40s to, at most, 50s.

Catch more details on this chill and see when the warmth returns in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

