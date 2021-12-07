First Alert Forecast: clouds and colder air arrive, rain coming soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After six straight days with high temperatures near and over of 70, wintry air has returned to the Cape Fear Region. Afternoon highs Tuesday were stuck in the 50s with overcast skies and a stiff northerly breeze.

Never thought this would qualify as a beautiful sight! Much needed rain and 40s on tap for your Wednesday morning. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/eRoAIV4b2d — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 7, 2021

Tuesday night and Wednesday have higher odds for rain and a few drought-denting tenths of an inch are probable. So, keep an umbrella handy - and that heavy coat, too, as temperatures struggle through the 40s to, at most, 50s.

Hang in there warmer 70s will return late in the week along another chance at showers.

