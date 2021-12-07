Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who struck and killed a 30-year-old man crossing Market Street back in 2019 is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Brook Honeycutt struck Justin Corbett with her car in September of 2019 and pleaded guilty to DWI and Felony Hit and Run, however, her sentence of just six months in jail raised eyebrows.

She is not alone, the restaurant and bar where Honeycutt allegedly spent all day drinking at is also named as a defendant.

According to the lawsuit Patrick Corbett, Justin’s father, is suing both Honeycutt and King Neptune’s for wrongful death. When the story first came out, we did not have many details, but we now know that Honeycutt was an employee at King Neptune’s and had been at the bar all day.

Honeycutt left the bar around 7:30 p.m. September 29 --- Corbett was struck around 7:45 p.m. Then Honeycutt fled the scene of the accident to Virginia. She was arrested a few weeks later while driving near Hampstead.

Even though her actions caused the death of another person, she was only charged with DWI and hit and run --- not vehicular manslaughter.

An attorney for Corbett’s estate, Will, Owen issued a statement on behalf of Corbett.

“We want to remind the motoring public that if you operate a vehicle while impaired, you are subject to not only criminal penalties but also potential excess civil liability. The same is true for bars and restaurants who overserve intoxicated patrons—they too will be held accountable for their negligence in the court of law,” he said in part.

He also pointed out the fact that both the District Attorney and the Police Department did what they could in the case.

“Again, we remain committed to seeking justice for the family of Justin Corbett for this unthinkable tragedy. Myself and the Corbett family have been impressed with the Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit and the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office in how they handled this case. Their investigation was thorough and comprehensive,” he said.

The amount that the Corbett family is suing for is not listed exactly, but it is more than $25,000 for both parties.

We reached out to King Neptune’s for a comment but so far have not heard anything from the restaurant.

