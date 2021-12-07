Crews respond to fire in Ogden.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a fire on Waylon Road in Ogden early Tuesday morning.

Crews with both the New Hanover County Fired Department and Wilmington Fire Department were on the scene as well as emergency medical services.

The fire was out by 1:30 a.m.

No word on what started the fire, but a person on the scene told WECT News that one of the residents heard a loud bang come from the garage area. Firefighters were cutting away the home’s garage door to gain access inside once the fire was out.

One person was injured, according to fire officials, but no word on the extent of those injuries.

So far there is no word as to what caused the fire.

