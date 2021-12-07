Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Carolina Beach parking decision comes under fire from residents

The Carolina Beach Town Council approved year-round paid parking during its meeting Tuesday.
The Carolina Beach Town Council approved year-round paid parking during its meeting Tuesday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a week since the Town of Carolina Beach announced it would be making the switch to year-round paid parking. And so far, the reception to that news has not been in support of that decision.

A petition has been making the rounds asking the Town Council to reconsider implementing the program.

It’s not scheduled to start until next Fall, and the town will charge visitors two dollars an hour or ten dollars a day to park in the town.

Some members of the town council justified the decision saying they had to do this to stay competitive with private lots.

Tyler McDowell has lived in Carolina Beach his whole life and works in the central business district.

He said the paid parking implementation could end up hurting businesses. He said he has yet to see many locals that are in support of the measure.

“It’s not fantastic I’d say, especially most businesses have to park on the street and that could actually hurt people that are working at these businesses because they won’t have anywhere to park, they’ll have to pay for parking instead of being able to go to work every day and not have to worry about that kind of thing,” he said.

WECT spoke with Councilman Jay Healey he said there is plenty of time for the new town council to discuss the new policy before it comes into effect next year, but also said that the additional revenue will be a positive for residents.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Ange
UPDATE: Man accused in deadly apartment crash makes first court appearance
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades

Latest News

There is a new piece of equipment in place to help keep families safe in a growing community.
Leland Fire and Rescue dedicates newest addition, Engine 51
A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a...
Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancee
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
December 7, 2021 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day
People gather to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day