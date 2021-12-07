Carolina Beach parking decision comes under fire from residents

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a week since the Town of Carolina Beach announced it would be making the switch to year-round paid parking. And so far, the reception to that news has not been in support of that decision.

A petition has been making the rounds asking the Town Council to reconsider implementing the program.

It’s not scheduled to start until next Fall, and the town will charge visitors two dollars an hour or ten dollars a day to park in the town.

Some members of the town council justified the decision saying they had to do this to stay competitive with private lots.

Tyler McDowell has lived in Carolina Beach his whole life and works in the central business district.

He said the paid parking implementation could end up hurting businesses. He said he has yet to see many locals that are in support of the measure.

“It’s not fantastic I’d say, especially most businesses have to park on the street and that could actually hurt people that are working at these businesses because they won’t have anywhere to park, they’ll have to pay for parking instead of being able to go to work every day and not have to worry about that kind of thing,” he said.

WECT spoke with Councilman Jay Healey he said there is plenty of time for the new town council to discuss the new policy before it comes into effect next year, but also said that the additional revenue will be a positive for residents.

