Bladen County commissioners hear GenX update, vote to act on possible new hunting law

The groundwater extraction system will be made up of dozens of wells along the barrier wall to clean up that contaminated groundwater
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County commissioners met Monday evening with a hefty agenda.

A new chairman and vice chair were elected with very little discussion.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality provided an update regarding the GenX and PFAS contamination throughout the region. In this update Michael Scott with NCDEQ presented partial design plans for a barrier wall and groundwater extraction system.

The barrier wall will be just over a mile long and around 80 feet deep. The purpose of this wall is to keep the harmful chemicals from reaching the Cape Fear River near the Chemours Fayetteville works plant in Bladen County.

The groundwater extraction system will be made up of dozens of wells along the barrier wall to clean up that contaminated groundwater.

Some commissioners raised questions after the update, including Michael Cogdell who asked about the timeline of getting the harmful chemicals out of our water.

Scott answered to Cogdell saying “It will take years; this isn’t gonna go away in this year or the year after.”

There was also some concern about how the contaminated water affects properties, both agricultural and residential — Scott responded, in part, “We can re-develop a property, but you may not be able to drink the water out of it, but you can tap into the municipal water line.”

Hunting law review

The board also made a motion to request the General Assembly to pass legislation that would make it illegal for anyone to discharge a firearm across a roadway in Bladen County. This was brought up in relation to anyone hunting throughout the county.

While there have not been any incidents that sparked passing a motion for this act, commissioner Charles Ray Peterson said, “It’s not about what happened, it’s about what could happen to the citizens of Bladen County.”

Commissioners acknowledged that surrounding counties already have this law in place. Chairman Ray Britt mentioned that anyone who is shooting across the roadway when hunting is likely coming into Bladen County from another county where it is already illegal.

The General Assembly will have to pass legislation regarding this in order for the law to be in effect for Bladen County.

