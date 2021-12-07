Senior Connect
Bladen County Commission welcomes new leadership

Bladen County commissioners elected Ray Britt as the new chairman and Rodney Hester as vice...
Bladen County commissioners elected Ray Britt as the new chairman and Rodney Hester as vice chair for the upcoming year(Bladen County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County commissioners elected new leadership at a meeting Monday evening.

Former chairman Charles Ray Peterson supported Ray Britt in a 5-4 vote to become the new chairman.

Britt was elected to the commission in December 2016 and was the immediate past chairman who served as chair prior to Peterson.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Rodney Hester as vice-chairman for the upcoming year. Hester joined the commission in December 2020.

