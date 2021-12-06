Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach honors fallen firefighters on 40th anniversary of death

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been 40 years since a Wrightsville Beach man made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting a fire in an apartment building, but the beach town hasn’t forgotten his legacy for even a moment.

“It’s a little bit hard to absorb the fact that it’s been 40 years because it does seem like not that long ago that it happened,” said Steve Wright, who served the same volunteer fire department as Robert Wynn. He was there the night Wynn died.

On December 6, 1981, Wynn was one of several firefighters to respond to a fire at Doak Apartments. Wright was on the same truck as Wynn and says the fire was the largest any of his fellow firefighters had seen in their careers. That didn’t keep Wynn from doing what he was trained to do.

“The main thing about [Robert] and Jon Dennison is that they didn’t hesitate to go into the building, which at that time was the Seaside Club, and try to contain the fire from spreading through the Seaside Club building,” said Wright.

The night turned tragic when a flashover caught the two off guard, forcing both to jump out opposite windows. Dennison suffered burns but survived. Wynn, on the other hand, ran out of oxygen and died of smoke inhalation.

“To go from us standing around the fire station, shooting the bull to that individual being deceased literally in less than an hour... It just lets you know how quick life situations can change for somebody,” said Wright.

The town’s website shares more details of the story, including how Wynn considered moving back to Greenville, South Carolina before his untimely death. He’s now buried there in the same cemetery as his parents and sister.

Each year on the anniversary of his death, Wrightsville Beach pays tribute beneath the Thin Red Line flag-- a promise to not forget Robert Wynn’s legacy.

“Hopefully [visitors] would appreciate the sacrifice that was made,” said Wright. “I think the best you could do is to have a ceremony every year and have it publicized so people are made familiar with why the park is known as Wynn Plaza.”

Wynn’s legacy continues even today. On Tuesday, more firefighters will be sworn into the Wrightsville Beach fire department, just after the anniversary of when the department lost one of its own.

