Silver Alert issued for missing Leland man

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Leland man.

Leland police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Dvonta Tyvon Robbins. He was last seen in the area of Old Fayetteville Road and was wearing a black, navy and gray sweatshirt, navy sweatpants and black shoes.

Robbins is 6′0 and weighs about 170. He has shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with information about Robbins is asked to call Det. Bortnick at the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.

