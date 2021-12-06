Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Retired WPD captain to run for New Hanover Co. sheriff

Kelvin Hargrove, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, will run against longtime sheriff Ed McMahon.
Kelvin Hargrove, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, will run against longtime sheriff Ed McMahon.(WILX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A retired Wilmington Police Department captain is filing Monday to run for New Hanover County sheriff.

Kelvin Hargrove, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, will run against longtime sheriff Ed McMahon.

Hargrove retired from the Wilmington Police Department in September.

McMahon has served as New Hanover County sheriff since 2009. He ran unopposed in in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Walter Ange
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after driver crashes into apartment complex
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.
Man faces first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore

Latest News

9-year-old injured in Bath Christmas parade
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore