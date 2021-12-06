Retired WPD captain to run for New Hanover Co. sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A retired Wilmington Police Department captain is filing Monday to run for New Hanover County sheriff.

Kelvin Hargrove, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, will run against longtime sheriff Ed McMahon.

Hargrove retired from the Wilmington Police Department in September.

McMahon has served as New Hanover County sheriff since 2009. He ran unopposed in in 2018.

