NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo

The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb Hays (right) as vice-chair(NHC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners voted on the positions of chair and vice-chair for the upcoming year at a meeting Monday afternoon.

The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman as chair and Deb Hays as vice-chair.

This will be Olson-Boseman’s third consecutive year serving as chair of the board and Hays’s second consecutive year as vice-chair.

Commissioners Bill Rivenbark, Olson-Boseman and Hays voted in favor of keeping the status quo. Commissioners Jonathan Barfield and Rob Zapple cast the dissenting votes.

“We are actively working to ensure our citizens have the resources, services and help they need, with a keen focus on bringing and growing good jobs in our county,” said Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Vice-Chair Hays and I have a strong partnership, and I look forward to continuing our work and focus on economic development in the coming year as we lead the Board of Commissioners.”

Every December, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners elects its chair and vice-chair to serve a term of one year. The Board of Commissioners is the legislative and governing body of New Hanover County and consists of five members, elected at-large, who serve four-year staggered terms.

