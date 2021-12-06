Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Netflix series filming in Carolina Beach today

A crew for the Netflix series Florida Man will be using approximately 200 yards of beach strand...
A crew for the Netflix series Florida Man will be using approximately 200 yards of beach strand in front of the Pelican Lane beach access Monday, Dec. 6, to film scenes.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A crew for the Netflix series Florida Man will be using approximately 200 yards of beach strand in front of the Pelican Lane beach access Monday, Dec. 6, to film scenes.

The Surfside East and Surfside West parking lots will be closed to the public while being used by the production crews.

“Motorists may encounter slightly heavier traffic on the 300 block of CB Ave North during the day,” Carolina Beach officials said in a news release.

According to Deadline, Florida Man stars Edgar Ramirez (The Undoing, Jungle Cruise, Zero Dark Thirty) as “a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

Florida Man has been filming in the Wilmington area since early August.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Walter Ange
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after driver crashes into apartment complex
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.
Man faces first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore

Latest News

Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
Kelvin Hargrove, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, will run against longtime sheriff Ed McMahon.
Retired WPD captain to run for New Hanover Co. sheriff
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road