Netflix series filming in Carolina Beach today

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A crew for the Netflix series Florida Man will be using approximately 200 yards of beach strand in front of the Pelican Lane beach access Monday, Dec. 6, to film scenes.

The Surfside East and Surfside West parking lots will be closed to the public while being used by the production crews.

“Motorists may encounter slightly heavier traffic on the 300 block of CB Ave North during the day,” Carolina Beach officials said in a news release.

According to Deadline, Florida Man stars Edgar Ramirez (The Undoing, Jungle Cruise, Zero Dark Thirty) as “a struggling ex-cop who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

Florida Man has been filming in the Wilmington area since early August.

