Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Walter Ange
UPDATE: Man accused in deadly apartment crash makes first court appearance
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.
Man faces first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore

Latest News

The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of keeping Julia Olson-Boseman (left) as chair and Deb...
NHC commissioners vote to keep the status quo
Candidates who want to run for most local, state, federal or judicial offices in 2022 can file...
Candidates filing begins Monday for 2022 elections; See which races will be on your ballot
State controller wants education spending order halted
Port City Politics
Port City Politics: Week of Nov. 22
Nick Ochsner & Michael Graff: Documenting what led to 2018 election fraud scandal in Bladen County