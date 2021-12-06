First Alert Forecast: a colder and cloudier pattern ahead, much needed rain coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another mild December day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunny spells, balmy south breezes, and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will take a chillier turn after a cold front blusters through Monday night. Get set for readings in the more seasonable upper 40s to perhaps lower 50s Tuesday morning and 50s to around 60 Tuesday afternoon.

Get set for some big temperature swings this week! First up: a deep dive tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7A67gZqbfe — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 6, 2021

By midweek, a separate, wetter frontal system remains likely to generate some needed rain. A chance of 60% Wednesday should inspire you to have your umbrella on stand-by; we will keep you updated on the timing and trends.

A few showers could dribble into the Cape Fear Region by Tuesday and Wednesday will likely have a few more than a few. These are the first potentially drought-dinging drops since the morning after Thanksgiving; a few tenths of an inch of rain seems a reasonable expectation. pic.twitter.com/jwA5mm00Rg — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 6, 2021

Catch more details on these happenings and look ahead to the weekend in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

