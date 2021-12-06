First Alert Forecast: big changes after a mellow, mild Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another mild December day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect a mix of fog, clouds, and sun, balmy south breezes, and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will take a chillier turn after a cold front blusters through Monday night. Get set for readings in the more seasonable upper 40s to perhaps lower 50s Tuesday morning and 50s to around 60 Tuesday afternoon.

By midweek, a separate, wetter frontal system remains likely to generate some needed rain. A chance of 60% Wednesday should inspire you to have your umbrella on stand-by; we will keep you updated on the timing and trends.

Catch more details on these happenings and look ahead to the weekend in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

