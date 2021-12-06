Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: big changes after a mellow, mild Monday

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another mild December day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect a mix of fog, clouds, and sun, balmy south breezes, and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will take a chillier turn after a cold front blusters through Monday night. Get set for readings in the more seasonable upper 40s to perhaps lower 50s Tuesday morning and 50s to around 60 Tuesday afternoon.

By midweek, a separate, wetter frontal system remains likely to generate some needed rain. A chance of 60% Wednesday should inspire you to have your umbrella on stand-by; we will keep you updated on the timing and trends.

Catch more details on these happenings and look ahead to the weekend in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into December with a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Always free for your device!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Walter Ange
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after driver crashes into apartment complex
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.
Man faces first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 5, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 5, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 5, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Dec. 5, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Dec. 5, 2021
First Alert Forecast: comfortable temperatures, rain chances slight for now
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 4, 2021