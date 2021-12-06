Brunswick County Commission re-elects officers with unanimous vote

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners voted unanimously to retain the current chair and vice chair for the upcoming year at a meeting Monday afternoon.

Commission chairman Randy Thompson has served more than 30 years in local government and served as vice chairman from 2016 through 2020 before being elected as chairman.

Vice chairman Mike Forte was elected to the Brunswick County Commission in 2015 after serving for four years as a city commissioner on the Boiling Spring Lakes City Council.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.