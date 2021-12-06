Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were injured in different Christmas parades in almost the same way this past weekend.

A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after he fell off the back of a pickup truck while it was moving during the Bath Christmas Prade and was run over by a trailer attached to it on Sunday.

The Highway Patrol confirmed it happened before 3:30 p.m. when the boy was taken to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating and have not released the name of the boy, his condition, or if there are any charges involved.

Almost the exact same thing happened on Saturday during the Jamesville Christmas Parade.

In that case, a toddler was scrapped up after troopers say she fell off the tailgate of a pickup truck pulling a float.

Trooper Michael Potter said it happened around noon Saturday.

He said the pickup truck was making a slow turn and the three or four-year-old girl slipped off the tailgate. Fortunately, the child landed right in the middle of the trailer’s path, so she was not hit by any of the wheels.

Trooper Potter said the toddler’s mother was with her on the tailgate when the accident happened.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Walter Ange
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after driver crashes into apartment complex
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.
Man faces first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore

Latest News

Kelvin Hargrove, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, will run against longtime sheriff Ed McMahon.
Retired WPD captain to run for New Hanover Co. sheriff
Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due...
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines
Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road
Schultz meets Moore's family near the finish line
Woman runs in honor of fallen hero Spec. Antonio Moore