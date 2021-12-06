Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were injured in different Christmas parades in almost the same way this past weekend.

A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after he fell off the back of a pickup truck while it was moving during the Bath Christmas Prade and was run over by a trailer attached to it on Sunday.

The Highway Patrol confirmed it happened before 3:30 p.m. when the boy was taken to the hospital.

Troopers are investigating and have not released the name of the boy, his condition, or if there are any charges involved.

Almost the exact same thing happened on Saturday during the Jamesville Christmas Parade.

In that case, a toddler was scrapped up after troopers say she fell off the tailgate of a pickup truck pulling a float.

Trooper Michael Potter said it happened around noon Saturday.

He said the pickup truck was making a slow turn and the three or four-year-old girl slipped off the tailgate. Fortunately, the child landed right in the middle of the trailer’s path, so she was not hit by any of the wheels.

Trooper Potter said the toddler’s mother was with her on the tailgate when the accident happened.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.