Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Military Cutoff Road, police investigating

Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are on the scene of an accident involving a person struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Military Cutoff Road and Drysdale Drive. Wilmington Police are providing aid and are investigating.

Details are limited, but a traffic alert was released at 3:30 Sunday morning asking drivers to avoid the area.

