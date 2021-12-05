Senior Connect
Part of S. College Rd. closed due to accident involving power lines

Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due to an accident involving power lines.(Source: WTVM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Both north and southbound lanes of S. College Road in the Monkey Junction area are closed due to an accident involving power lines.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted the traffic alert to Facebook around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Duke Energy outage map says 65 customers are without power due to the an accident reported shortly before 5 a.m. Crews are on scene working to restore service by this afternoon around 2:00.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes through Carolina Beach Road if possible.

This is a developing story. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

