Hundreds of bikers take place in 29th annual Toys for Tots ride

Santa Claus makes an appearance at the 29th annual Toys for Tots ride.
Santa Claus makes an appearance at the 29th annual Toys for Tots ride.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After last year’s ride was cancelled due to the pandemic, hundreds of bikers rode through the streets of Wilmington on Sunday afternoon for the annual Toys for Tots ride.

“It’s just a big showing that we care,” said Carolina Coastal Hog Club Director Don Turner.

Turner rides every year in the event to make sure that no child goes without during the holidays. Every rider was encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots, and hundreds of them piled into Harley Davidson’s storefront. After a tough year for many, it means so much to the biker community to put this event on.

“With covid and everything, people are in need and we are so thankful that everybody shows up and can actually give,” said Event Coordinator Lisa Melisauskas. “The biker community is probably the most generous community I’ve ever been apart of.”

Many people decorated their bikes, dressed in holiday costumes, and Santa Claus even made an appearance.

“I think the most important thing about today is help each other, reach out to your neighbors, it’s the season of giving,” said Melisauskas.

Bikers showing up by the dozens to make sure that every child has something to look forward to this holiday.

“Just a little bit we can do to help somebody that might not having something under the tree,” said Turner.

To donate to Toys for Tots, you can find drop-off locations on their website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

