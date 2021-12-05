First Alert Forecast: comfortable temperatures, rain chances slight
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Happy Sunday! Thanks for visiting your First Alert Forecast on this unusually warm December weekend! After a warm day in the 70s, expect temperatures to crest deep in at least lower 70s today.
NEEDED RAIN: While a stray shower may dribble into the Cape Fear Region by sunset, substantial chances for needed rain will hold until a storm system carves into the Cape Fear Region by Wednesday.
Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
