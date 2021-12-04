Senior Connect
Man faces first-degree murder charge after deadly stabbing

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened last night.

A woman called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. saying she was afraid her brother would harm their stepfather.

Deputies responded 234 Jamaica Drive where they met Ryan Tambis, 23, at the door. Authorities say they noticed blood on his hands while talking to him and saw a man lying on the floor suffering from a stab wound.

Raymond Hill, 78, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Tambis was arrested and is now at the New Hanover Detention Facility with no bond. He is charged with first degree murder.

