Large law enforcement presence off Blue Clay Road: NHCSO says no threat to community

Police investigating death at residence off Blue Clay Road
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A large law enforcement presence was seen Friday evening in a neighborhood off Blue Clay Road.

According to officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway; however, there is no threat to the community.

A person is in custody and further details will be available pending notification of family members.

Around 5 p.m. viewers reported seeing multiple sheriff’s vehicles and crime scene tape at a residence on the corner of Jamaica Drive off Blue Clay Road.

This is a developing story.

