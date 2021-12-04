Large law enforcement presence off Blue Clay Road: NHCSO says no threat to community
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A large law enforcement presence was seen Friday evening in a neighborhood off Blue Clay Road.
According to officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway; however, there is no threat to the community.
A person is in custody and further details will be available pending notification of family members.
Around 5 p.m. viewers reported seeing multiple sheriff’s vehicles and crime scene tape at a residence on the corner of Jamaica Drive off Blue Clay Road.
This is a developing story.
