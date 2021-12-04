First Alert Forecast: warm weekend continues, big changes next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for visiting your First Alert Forecast on this unusually warm December weekend! Expect temperatures to crest deep in the 70s Saturday and at least lower 70s Sunday.

While a stray shower may dribble into the Cape Fear Region by sunset Sunday, substantial chances for needed rain will hold until a storm system carves into the Cape Fear Region by Wednesday.

Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

