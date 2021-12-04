Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Driver flees scene after crashing into apartment, injuring couple

Police are investigating a hit and run after a vehicle drove into an apartment in the Hawthorne...
Police are investigating a hit and run after a vehicle drove into an apartment in the Hawthorne Commons Apartment community early Saturday morning.(Source: WTOC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating a hit and run after a vehicle drove into an apartment in the Hawthorne Commons Apartment community early Saturday morning.

Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the 4900 block of Tarheel Court at 2:54 a.m. after a vehicle drove into a building. They found a couple was critically injured in the incident and the driver had fled the scene.

The couple was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries. WPD is investigating the incident as a hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Sheriffs are investigating death at residence off Blue Clay Road
Large law enforcement presence off Blue Clay Road: NHCSO says no threat to community
Ronald David Ellyson, 58, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of...
Registered sex offender arrested on child porn charges in New Hanover Co.
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
The armed robbery took place on December 3 at the K-Spot located at 14820 US Hwy 17, Hampstead.
Pender Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect connected with armed robbery

Latest News

Crowds enjoy the return of the Carolina Beach Holiday Parade
Crowds enjoy the return of the holiday parade
Large law enforcement presence off Blue Clay Road: NHCSO says no threat to community
A death investigation is underway in northern New Hanover County
Crowds enjoy the return of the Carolina Beach Christmas Parade
Crowds enjoy the return of the Carolina Beach Christmas Parade
Electric bills can be high this time of year...but $37,000 high?
Unexpected high electric bill shocks customer