Driver flees scene after crashing into apartment, injuring couple

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating a hit and run after a vehicle drove into an apartment in the Hawthorne Commons Apartment community early Saturday morning.

Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the 4900 block of Tarheel Court at 2:54 a.m. after a vehicle drove into a building. They found a couple was critically injured in the incident and the driver had fled the scene.

The couple was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries. WPD is investigating the incident as a hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

