Crowds enjoy the return of the holiday parade

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The first Friday night of December saw the return of the Carolina Beach Christmas Parade.

Last year’s parade was called off due to the pandemic, but the crowds were out in droves this year to get a look at the bright lights and listen to the sound of holiday bells and marching bands so it was hard to find a seat along the route.

One high school student who marched in tonight’s parade was excited to have the event back after a year away.

“It was pretty good because, especially this year, it was a lot warmer than it has been the past few years,” said Ashley High School student Demearia McLaurin. “It’s good to see everybody out and about because, you know, the whole lockdown and corona and stuff like that.”

McLaurin says she’s marched in the parade every year of high school, except for last year.

