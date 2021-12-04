Bulldogs advance to state championship, Patriots’ season ends in semifinal

PRINCETON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs football team will play for the NCHSAA 2A State Championship after defeating Princeton 34-25 on Friday night. Senior Kanye Roberts scored five touchdowns in the victory.

The 10-seeded Bulldogs will face Shelby at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh next Saturday, December 11, at 3:00 p.m.

The Pender Patriots lost to Tarboro, 22-12, in the 1A semifinal Friday night.

