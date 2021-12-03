Senior Connect
Wilmington police arrest, charge three for catalytic converter thefts

(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department arrested three people Wednesday, December 1 for their role in catalytic converter thefts.

After initiating a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle near Shipyard and Carolina Beach Road on Wednesday, 43-year-old Tonya Hammonds, 18-year-old Elijah Caballero, and 51-year-old Armando Caballero of Fayetteville were all arrested for their role in catalytic converter thefts.

These thefts have been going on for several months.

Hammonds is charged with Fictitious or Altered Title/Reg Card/Tag, Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired, and Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts. She was given a $4,500 secured bond.

Elijah is charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Firearms, Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun, and 14 counts of Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts. He is being held under a $72,500 secured bond.

Armando is charged with Breaking or Entering Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, Obtain Property by False Pretense, and Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor. His bond has been set at $50,000 secured.

From left, Tonya Hammonds, Elijah Caballero, and Armando Caballero were arrested for alleged catalytic converter thefts.(WPD)

More charges are forthcoming.

