“Weird Al” Yankovic to perform at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Weird Al” Yankovic will make a return appearance in Wilmington next year.

The musician known for his song parodies will perform at the Wilson Center on Aug. 12, 2022, as part of his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ticket Central can reached at 910-362-7999.

