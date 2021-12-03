Voorhees to replace retiring Shanahan as Surf City police chief

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Lt. Phil Voorhees has been selected to take over the reins of the Surf City Police Department beginning Jan. 1.

Voorhees will be taking over for current Police Chief Ron Shanahan, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Shanahan has been with the Surf City Police Department since 1993 and rose through the ranks to become police chief.

“During my time with Chief Shanahan, he has demonstrated a continuous positive impact on our community, implementing programs tailored to both residents and visitors,” said Town Manager Kyle Breuer.

Voorhees has worked for Surf City for the last 14 years after previously serving in the Chicago Police Department.

“Surf City has been incredibly grateful to have had Chief Ron Shanahan serve the length of his career in our police department. Lt. Voorhees has worked hard alongside our Chief for the last several years and his experience and existing relationships with town employees and our community will make for a very smooth transition” said Mayor Doug Medlin.

