Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Voorhees to replace retiring Shanahan as Surf City police chief

Lt. Phil Voorhees has been selected to take over the reins of the Surf City Police Department...
Lt. Phil Voorhees has been selected to take over the reins of the Surf City Police Department beginning Jan. 1. Voorhees will be taking over for current Police Chief Ron Shanahan, who is retiring at the end of this year.(Surf City Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Lt. Phil Voorhees has been selected to take over the reins of the Surf City Police Department beginning Jan. 1.

Voorhees will be taking over for current Police Chief Ron Shanahan, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Shanahan has been with the Surf City Police Department since 1993 and rose through the ranks to become police chief.

“During my time with Chief Shanahan, he has demonstrated a continuous positive impact on our community, implementing programs tailored to both residents and visitors,” said Town Manager Kyle Breuer.

Voorhees has worked for Surf City for the last 14 years after previously serving in the Chicago Police Department.

“Surf City has been incredibly grateful to have had Chief Ron Shanahan serve the length of his career in our police department. Lt. Voorhees has worked hard alongside our Chief for the last several years and his experience and existing relationships with town employees and our community will make for a very smooth transition” said Mayor Doug Medlin.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Downtown Wilmington
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
The Villages at Battleship Point
UPDATE: NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development
Duke Energy has hundreds of workers prepared to respond to power outages associated with...
Duke Energy customers to pay for 2018-19 storm repairs
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 3,720 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.1%
Weird Al” Yankovic will make a return appearance in Wilmington next year.
“Weird Al” Yankovic to perform at Wilson Center
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Wilmington was designated as America's First WWII Heritage City in 2020 (Source: WECT)
Several events planned at Historic USO to mark Wilmington’s contribution to WWII