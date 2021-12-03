Two men accused of breaking into West Columbus High School

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of stealing a truck and tools from West Columbus High School, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, James Adam Brown, 42, and Joshua Wade Williamson, 33, were arrested and charged with:

Breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Felony larceny of Motor Vehicle

Conspiracy to commit a breaking and entering

According to the sheriff’s office, employees at the high school noticed a damaged door on Nov. 26. Several tools and a truck were taken from auto mechanics classroom at the school.

“Deputies called for the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations unit and Crime Scene unit to respond,” a news release states. “The truck was found a little over a mile down the road in a field. A crime scene investigator was able to collect evidence from the vehicle and the school building. Investigators where able to collect video and conduct canvass interviews from the surrounding area. At that time Investigators were able to identify the vehicles involved and the suspects. There were also attempts to gain entry into other areas of the school but no entry was made.”

Officials say that investigators were able to recovery most of the stolen property during the arrests Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-642-6551.

