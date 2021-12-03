Several events planned at Historic USO to mark Wilmington’s contribution to WWII

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Wartime Wilmington Week” will mark the city’s contributions to World War II, 80 years after the start of the war.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, which led to the U.S. declaring war on Japan.

This month, the Historic USO will commemorate Pearl Harbor, honor the opening of the USO Building at Second and Orange Streets and celebrate Wilmington’s recent designation as the first American World War II Heritage City with Wartime Wilmington Week.

The week, beginning Saturday, Dec. 4, will feature several events, including discussions on Wilmington’s connections to Pearl Harbor, living history presentations and swing dancing.

Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., Captain, USNR (Ret), who led the effort for Wilmington to be recognized as America’s first World War II Heritage City, will be involved in several of the events. Capt. Jones will join WECT News at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 to discuss plans for Wartime Wilmington Week.

Wilmington was designated as America's First WWII Heritage City in 2020

The week also features John Moseley from Fort Fisher and Cliff Tyndall from Camp Davis, Mayor Bill Saffo, the Duke Ladd Orchestra and Elizabeth Michaels, who will star as Rosie the Riveter in a performance about the cultural icon.

Ticketed events benefit the HBHUSO/CAC building preservation fund and they can be purchased by calling 910-341-7860 or wilmingtoncommunityarts.org.

