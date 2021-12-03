Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Several events planned at Historic USO to mark Wilmington’s contribution to WWII

Wilmington was designated as America's First WWII Heritage City in 2020 (Source: WECT)
Wilmington was designated as America's First WWII Heritage City in 2020 (Source: WECT)(WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Wartime Wilmington Week” will mark the city’s contributions to World War II, 80 years after the start of the war.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, which led to the U.S. declaring war on Japan.

This month, the Historic USO will commemorate Pearl Harbor, honor the opening of the USO Building at Second and Orange Streets and celebrate Wilmington’s recent designation as the first American World War II Heritage City with Wartime Wilmington Week.

The week, beginning Saturday, Dec. 4, will feature several events, including discussions on Wilmington’s connections to Pearl Harbor, living history presentations and swing dancing.

Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., Captain, USNR (Ret), who led the effort for Wilmington to be recognized as America’s first World War II Heritage City, will be involved in several of the events. Capt. Jones will join WECT News at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 to discuss plans for Wartime Wilmington Week.

President visits Wilmington to officially declare Wilmington a WWII Heritage City during battleship ceremony

Wilmington was designated as America's First WWII Heritage City in 2020 (Source: WECT)
Wilmington was designated as America's First WWII Heritage City in 2020 (Source: WECT)(WECT)

The week also features John Moseley from Fort Fisher and Cliff Tyndall from Camp Davis, Mayor Bill Saffo, the Duke Ladd Orchestra and Elizabeth Michaels, who will star as Rosie the Riveter in a performance about the cultural icon.

Ticketed events benefit the HBHUSO/CAC building preservation fund and they can be purchased by calling 910-341-7860 or wilmingtoncommunityarts.org.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire in Wilmington
Crews respond to house fire in Wilmington
Downtown Wilmington
What the new social districts law could mean for Wilmington
The Villages at Battleship Point
UPDATE: NHC planning board votes against new zoning for Battleship Point development
Duke Energy has hundreds of workers prepared to respond to power outages associated with...
Duke Energy customers to pay for 2018-19 storm repairs
Luiz Fernando Damatta was last seen at 89 Holland Drive in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus
NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing man

Latest News

Visitors to CAM can check out the new "Illumination 2021 Rebirth + Renewal" exhibit starting...
40 artist-made lanterns on display at Cameron Art Museum
At the North Carolina Zoo, dozens of animals are now protected against COVID-19.
Dozens of animals at the North Carolina Zoo vaccinated against COVID-19
The continuing threat of COVID-19 could mean your family’s Thanksgiving will look a little...
Should you gather with unvaccinated loved ones this Thanksgiving? Advice from an infectious disease doctor
Opera House Theatre Co. presents A Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas. (Source: Opera House Theatre...
Get into the holiday spirit with Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas performances