Registered sex offender arrested on child porn charges in New Hanover Co.

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender is facing child pornography charges, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald David Ellyson, 58, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held under a $180,000 bond.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Ellyson allegedly was in possession of child pornography. Brewer said that images and video of child pornography were found on Ellyson’s phone.

The N.C. Sex Offender Registry states that Ellyson is required to register due to an out-of-state conviction involving child pornography in August 2000.

Ellyson was released from prison in November 2010 after serving approximately 15 months after being convicted of failure to notify of a change of address by a sex offender in New Hanover County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

