Pender Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect connected with armed robbery

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The armed robbery took place on December 3 at the K-Spot located at 14820 US Hwy 17, Hampstead.

Anyone with information about this individual or who knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact thw Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.

